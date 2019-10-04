The entrance to the courthouse at CFB Esquimalt. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Ex-corporal appeals sentence for sexual assault, voyeurism involving coworkers

Colin McGregor has appealed a military judge’s decision

An ex-Canadian Armed Forces corporal has been released from custody pending an appeal after he was given a jail sentence for sexually assaulting a coworker and filming coworkers using the bathroom.

In a court martial hearing at CFB Esquimalt Thursday afternoon, a military judge sentenced ex-corporal Colin McGregor to three years in a civilian prison and dismissal with disgrace from the military. McGregor’s defence lawyer, David Hodson, appealed the decision right away.

On Monday, McGregor was found guilty of five out of seven charges relating to sexual assault, voyeurism and disgraceful conduct.

RELATED: Retired Canadian Forces member guilty of sex assault and using spy cameras to record coworkers

McGregor was convicted of placing spy cameras and audio recording devices in a Canadian Armed Forces colleague’s residence – in order to record her for sexual purposes – as well as the Canadian Embassy in Washington D.C.

On Monday Military Judge Cmdr. Martin Pelletier stated McGregor was given access to a coworkers home to feed her fish while she was away at Christmastime. A few weeks later, the coworker found a USB drive behind her headboard, along with another recording device on a bookshelf across from her bed.

RELATED: Retired Canadian Armed Forces member, accused of hiding cameras in bathrooms, awaits verdict in Esquimalt

The offences occurred between Jan. 1, 2011 and Jan. 30, 2017 in Alexandria, Va. – where McGregor was living and working as a resource management support clerk with Canadian Defence liaison staff.

McGregor also used a digital clock with a camera hidden in it to record women going to the bathroom in his home.

In text messages between McGregor and one of the victims, McGregor stated he was sorry for his actions and had only recorded her secretly to know what she said about him in his absence.

The court heard that along with the photos found on the recording devices, there was a video showing the left hand and forearm of the cameraman inappropriately touching an unconscious woman laying on the ground. The video, taken in Esquimalt in 2011, showed a tattoo similar to one on McGregor’s arm. Another video, appearing to be taken from outside her home, showed a victim engaging in intercourse inside.

One of the victims affirmed she was the unconscious woman in the first video, believing it to be taken on a night when she invited McGregor over for drinks and video games. She described a period of blacking out and awoke to find McGregor touching her inappropriately, thus ending their friendship abruptly.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. NDP and Green party collaboration leads to top sustainability honour
Next story
Scientist finds fossil evidence of sabre-toothed cat in southern Alberta

Just Posted

Oktoberfest brings the Yodel to the 108 Mile Ranch

The Oktoberfest in 108 Mile Ranch, organized by the 108 Lions, will… Continue reading

MLA reports on UBCM, logging truck rally, and Rural Dividend Program

“It was interesting to see how much people appreciate the forest industry…”

NDP candidate committed to making life better for the middle and lower class in the Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo

Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo’s newest NDP candidate is ready to roll up her sleeves for… Continue reading

100 Mile House Wranglers head coach asks better of goaltenders

Wranglers concede 12 goals in two games

Youngest Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo riding candidate seeking animal protection and social justice

“I am young and I have so much conviction to fight for everyone’s future”

Fashion Fridays: 9 fall trends that won’t break the bank

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. teen arrested after alleged bomb threats made towards Montreal airport

16 year old facing charges following alleged threats to Pierre Elliot Trudeuau International Aiport

Scientist finds fossil evidence of sabre-toothed cat in southern Alberta

Sabre-toothed cat fossil is a partial bone of one of the cat’s large forepaws

Getting personal: Day 23 of federal campaign heats up

As Oct. 21 – election day – inches closer, here’s a look at what happened this week

VIDEO: Cyclists, bear OK after bruin chases them on North Vancouver trail

Brad Martyn caught the chain of events on his helmet-mounted video camera

NDP calls out Okanagan-based Green candidates for views on abortion

“The bad old days of women dying in back-alley abortions must never return,” said Elizabeth May

Scheer and Trudeau accuse each other of distracting from their records

Next week the leaders have two more debates, these organized by the new federal debates commission

B.C. mom struck by car while walking with 2 kids is awarded $574,000

Judge rules driver 75 per cent at fault; says he should have been more cautious

Building up joint electric grid next, John Horgan and Jay Inslee say

Cascadia conference moves beyond high-speed rail

Most Read