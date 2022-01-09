Classroom chairs (Pixabay photo)

Classroom chairs (Pixabay photo)

Ex-Burnaby teacher disciplined for engaging in ‘inappropriate physical contact’ with students

Teacher had female students volunteer for project about ‘athleticism’

A former Burnaby teacher has been disciplined for using his position to engage in “inappropriate physical contact” with female students, according to the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation.

Documents posted last week by the B.C. Teacher Regulation Branch state that Alvin Yik-Bun Lau was a high school teacher in Burnaby when is school district reported his conduct to the commissioner last January.

According to a consent resolution agreement signed by Lau, he asked female students at his school to volunteer for a “research project about athleticism” outside of class time between September 2017 and June 2018. During that time he engaged in “inappropriate physical contact” with the students.

Lau took a leave of absence in September 2019 to “pursue other employment” and then resigned from the school district in January 2021.

As part of the agreement released last week, Lau agreed not to apply for a teaching certificate for nine months because his behaviour made the students “feel very uncomfortable and detrimentally affected their learning environment.”

His previous teaching certificate had expired in November 2021.

