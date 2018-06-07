Everything you need to know before the referendum

Everything you need to know before heading to the polls on June 9

South Cariboo residents and property owners within the South Cariboo Recreation Boundary will head to the polls on Saturday, June 9, to vote on the proposed expansion of the South Cariboo Recreation Centre.

Here’s what you need to know about the referendum.

Voters will be asked whether or not to allow the Cariboo Regional District (CRD) to borrow $10 million over the next 20 years to fund the expansion.

This would mean increasing the annual residential tax from $55 to up to $120 per $100,000 of land value.

Since the expansion is projected to cost $14.6 million, the CRD must also source $4.6 million through grants or sponsorships in order to move forward.

Construction could begin as early as 2019 if the vote passes and the additional funds are secured quickly.

A failed vote would freeze plans.

The proposed upgrades, designed by HCMA Architecture + Design, include a turf field, a gymnasium/community room, a second-level track overlooking the facilities as well as meeting rooms, washrooms, change rooms and storage.

The plans do not include a pool, which some residents have long been requesting.

According to the presentation shown at open houses in Forest Grove, 108 Mile Ranch, Lone Butte and 100 Mile House, an aquatic centre would cost $18.3 million to build and $600,000 to operate annually.

The CRD estimates the current project would cost $150,000 annually to operate, four times less than a pool.

The South Cariboo Joint Committee has been collecting feedback from the public regarding the expansion since November of 2017.

They held key stakeholder meetings and conducted surveys at community group meetings, information booths, open house presentations and on social media.

After months of divided opinions, the committee opted to give the public the opportunity of an official vote.

No official vote was conducted when the CRD put together the aquatic centre proposal in 2014.

Instead, they conducted a telephone poll resulting in 46 per cent support for the project. Of the 400 people contacted, 40 per cent were against the pool while 14 per cent were unsure.

Voting for the current expansion proposal will take place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 9, at the 108 Mile Elementary School, Forest Grove Community Hall, Lone Butte Community Hall and the District of 100 Mile House Council Chambers.

Those wishing to vote but unable to attend may request a mail ballot by phoning 250-392-3351 on June 7.

