Shown is the Shovel Lake Fire that burned approximately six km north of Fraser Lake last year. (BC Wildfire photo)

Evacuation plans being made as wildfire rages near Fraser Lake

The fire has grown 100 hectares in size

There is an active wildfire near Fraser Lake which has grown to approximately 100 hectares in size.

The fire is 5 kms east of Fraser Lake, said Molly Blower, information officer at the Prince George Fire Centre. She said the first phone report came in at 3 pm today.

The cause of the fire is not known yet, she said, adding that there at 20 BC Wildfire firefighters on the scene.

Plans for evacuation are currently underway and the RCMP have conducted tactical evacuations, Blower said. She said she couldn’t confirm the area in Fraser Lake they are planning to evacuate as those plans are currently being made.

Robert Kuffert, Fraser Lake firefighter said that the fire is moving in an easterly direction.

More to come

Aman Parhar
Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com
Most Read