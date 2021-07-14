Evacuation order issued for TNRD Electoral Area “I” north of Lytton

The order is for properties in the area of Gladwin Mobile Home Park/Jade Springs

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has issued an evacuation order for 17 properties in Electoral Area ‘I’ (Blue Sky Country), north of Lytton due to “a wildfire event” in the area of Gladwin Mobile Home Park/Jade Springs, effective as of 8:04 p.m., July 13.

The order is in effect for properties at 1144-1820 Trans Can Hwy. Other properties affected can be found here.

TNRD EOC has issued an #EvacuationOrder for North of Lytton in the area of Gladwin Mobile Home Park/Jade Springs due to a #bcwildfirehttps://t.co/UWjnX1UQAH pic.twitter.com/9sVwFMJRYF — TNRD (@TNRD) July 14, 2021

The TNRD advises evacuees to leave the area immediately.

If one of these properties is your primary residence and you require support services, please report to the Salvation Army Building at 1480 Sutherland Avenue in Kelowna.

If you choose, you can self-register using the Evacuee Registration & Assistance Tool or by calling the Emergency Support Services info line at 1-800-585-9559.



