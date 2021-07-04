Evacuation order issued for Sabiston Lake area due to Sparks Lake Wildfire

Those near the Sabiston FSR are under an evacuation order, evacuation alert issued for 119 other properties.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has issued evacuation notices Sunday, July 4, for residents in Electoral Area ‘J’ (Copper Desert County), due to the Sparks Lake Wildfire, which has grown to over 30,000 hectares.

An evacuation order, released 11:30 a.m., is in effect for properties in the vicinity of Sabiston Lake, for addresses 2932-2964 Sabiston Creek Forest Service Road. Other properties affected can be found here. The TNRD advises evacuees to leave the area immediately.

Residents are being told to head to the McArthur Island Sports Centre parking lot at 1655 Island Pkwy in Kamloops, and to remain in or near to the vehicle you arrived in. Evacuees can self-register using the Evacuee Registration & Assistance Tool. Those who don’t have a device to self-register are asked to report to the front door of the McArthur Island Sport Centre.

The @TRND has issued an evacuation order in the vicinity of Sabiston Lake in Electoral Area "J" due to the Sparks Lake #BCWildfire. Click on the link for more details or visit https://t.co/yBAeIn6Mx4. #BCWildfirehttps://t.co/Y1FNyPZ5gm https://t.co/DNbEt1hAHU — Emergency Info BC (@EmergencyInfoBC) July 4, 2021

A few hours later, an evacuation alert was released and is in effect for 119 properties at 1280-2245 Copper Creek Road, 3037 and 3040 Dale Rd, 6304-6436 Frederick Rd, 9652-9596 Harbidge Rd, 9620-9792 Meadow Rd, 2040 and 3672 Sabiston Creek Rd, 320-360 Savona Dump Rd, 7788-7821 Savona Station Rd and from 9540-10071 Tranquille Criss Creek Rd. Additional properties affected can be found here.

The evacuation alert is effective 12 p.m., July 4. The TNRD states as much advance warning as possible will be given, but, due to changing conditions, residents should prepare to evacuate at a moment’s notice.

Those under an evacuation alert can find more information here.



