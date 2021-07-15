A cluster of properties in Lone Butte were downgraded from evacuation order to alert Thursday evening.

Evacuation order downgraded for cluster of properties around Hwy 24

Hundreds of properties still on evacuation order as Flat Lake fire grows to 10,000 hectares

A cluster of properties near Irish Lake that were put on evacuation order this week have been downgraded to an alert Thursday evening.

The Cariboo Regional District rescinded the evacuation order for a small area east of Watch Lake Road, north and south of Highway 24 and just west of Lone Butte-Horse Lake Road; residents are allowed to return to their homes but will remain on evacuation alert until further notice.

An evacuation order spanning more than 1,000 properties was put into place Wednesday afternoon, following growth of the Flat Lake fire, most recently listed at 10,000 hectares.

In a BC Wildfire Service update Thursday, officials said that “aggressive fire behaviour” had again been observed and that crews would be on site monitoring into the evening.


