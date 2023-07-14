EVACUATION ORDER: Dean River wildfire area July 14

The Central Coast Regional District has issued an evacuation order 50 km north of Bella Coola for the Dean River wildfire area Friday, July 14. (BC Wildfire Service map)

An evacuation order has now been issued for an area 50 km north of Bella Coola because of the Dean River wildfire.

The Central Coast Regional District changed an alert issued Wednesday, July 12 to an order on Friday, July 14.

The order affects the geographical area 20 kilometres along the Dean River Valley east from Kimsquit Bay, extending to approximately 36 kilometres along the Dean River Valley to the height of land including two commercial lodges.

Residents must leave immediately.

Anyone needing transportation assistance from the area should call 1-250-982-0062.

Gather your family, staff and guests; take a neighbour or someone who needs help.

Take pets in kennels or on a leash.

Take critical items such as medicine, purse, wallet and keys but only if immediately available.

Close all windows and doors, close gates and latches but do not lock.

Do not use the telephone unless you need emergency service.

Emergency support services are only provided if a primary residence is on evacuation order.

For more information go to the Central Coast Regional District website or call 250-982-oo62.

