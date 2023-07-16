EVACUATION ORDER: Anahim Peak wildfire area in the West Chilcotin

The Cariboo Regional District is asking all impacted residents to proceed to Williams Lake

An evacuation order has been issued for the Anahim Peak wildfire area. (CRD image)

An evacuation order has been issued for the Anahim Peak area, northwest of Anahim Lake in the West Chilcotin.

The Cariboo Regional District at the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) issued the order at 8:15 p.m. July 15 for 38 parcels in the Anahim Peak area, covering 15,870 hectares.

Due to immediate danger to life safety due to fire, members of the RCMP or other groups will be expediting this action.

Evacuation route:

Head southeast on Dean River Road, at the junction of Dean River Road with Highway 20 turn EAST (left) onto Highway 20

Follow Highway 20 east until arrival in Williams Lake.

As of Saturday, July 15 the BC Wildfire Service noted the fire is located northeast of Anahim Peak fire has grown to 1,120 hectares.

Fire crews from Ulkatcho First Nation and the BC Wildfire Service have been working together in the area of the fire.

Anahim Peak is located about 42 km northwest of Anahim Lake and Ulkatcho First Nation.

