Evacuation alerts lifted for five properties on Houseman Road

Evacuation alerts for multiple properties along Houseman Road, that were in place due to flooding, have been lifted, according to the Cariboo Regional District (CRD).

The alert is lifted for 6098, 6099, 6104, 6105 and 6111 Houseman Road. They’d been in place since April 28.

“Residents returning home, are encouraged to consider that there is still high water and flooding in the area and to use caution. An evacuation alert or order may need to be reissued due to flooding activity and residents must remain prepared.”

Residents are advised to have a plan to transport all family members or co-workers outside the area should the area be brought back under evacuation order, prepare personal emergency supply kits for your home, car and work and to have a grab-and-go kit ready if you have to leave your home quickly.

Additionally the CRD recommends keeping important papers in watertight containers and to have a record of valuable in a safe place.

“If flooding is likely in your area, pay attention to the local media for information.”

Residents are advised to watch for warning signs including an increase in height and intensity of water flows, mudslides, debris in creeks, colour changes in water or leaning trees.

Banks of rivers and streams may be unstable and dangerous and people are advised to help a safe distance, especially children, and are advised to teach children about flood safety.

“Consider arrangements for your pets and any livestock prior to an alert being issued.”

Residents can contact the CRD’s Emergency Operations Centre if they have further questions at 1-866-759-4977 (between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. daily) or visit cariboord.ca.

