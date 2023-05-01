An evacuation alert has been lifted for the Dripping Water wildfire near Alexis Creek. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

Evacuation alert lifted for Dripping Water wildfire at Tl’etinqox near Alexis Creek

Monday has seen cooler weather

After a night and day of cooler weather with some precipitation, the evacuation alert issued for the Dripping Water wildfire has been lifted.

The Cariboo Regional District announced the alert was lifted Monday afternoon, May 1, noting an evacuation alert may need to be reissued if it is deemed necessary.

The Dripping Water wildfire was threatening homes over the weekend at the community of Tl’etinqox, located southeast of Alexis Creek. It caused a tactical evacuation of some homes Friday night.

The BC Wildfire Service still lists the Dripping Water wildfire as a fire of note. It is estimated to be 209 hecatres in size.

BC Wildfire Service crews have been battling the fire since it was discovered April 27 with air and ground support as well as heavy equipment.

READ MORE: Community of Tl’etinqox near Alexis Creek on evacuation alert due to Dripping Water wildfire

B.C. Wildfires 2023

