Evacuation alert lifted for 199 properties in Chasm area

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District lifted an evacuation alert for the 70 Mile House and Chasm area Monday, Aug. 2, “as the threat of wildfire in the area no longer poses an imminent risk to the safety of residents.”

The alert which came into effect on July 14 due to the Chasm wildfire, was for 199 properties. The fire, last mapped at 454 hectares, is now classified as being under control.

The TNRD notes that should conditions change, an evacuation alert or evacuation order could be reinstated.

