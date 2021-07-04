Evacuation alert issued for Si Lake

More than a dozen properties east of Watch Lake Road on alert

An evacuation alert has been issued for Si Lake Sunday afternoon.

An evacuation alert has been issued for the Si Lake area off Watch Lake Road Sunday afternoon.

The alert covers more than a dozen properties north of Little Green Lake Road and east of Watch Lake Road.

The Si Lake wildfire is listed at 27 hectares and out of control on the BC Wildfire Service website.

Affected residents are asked to prepare their property should they be required to evacuate.

For full alert details, visit https://www.cariboord.ca/en/news/2021-07-04-si-lake-area-alert.aspx

More to come…


melissa.smalley@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Financial help is what’s needed for B.C. wildfire evacuees
Next story
Lytton First Nation asking for CN to work with them amid wildfire recovery: acting chief

Just Posted

An evacuation alert has been issued for Si Lake Sunday afternoon.
Evacuation alert issued for Si Lake

A smoky view at Moose Haven Resort on Hathaway Lake over the weekend. (Submitted photo)
South Cariboo resorts facing further struggles with wildfires

A helicopter pilot prepares to drop water on a wildfire burning in Lytton, B.C., on Thursday, July 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
23 smoky skies bulletins issued across B.C. Interior; CDC offers tips for wildfire smoke

A helicopter scoops water off of Canim Lake to douse a nearby wildfire. (Kolton Smith - submitted photo)
UPDATE: Chopper on site of Canim Lake wildfire