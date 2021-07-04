Evacuation alert issued for Si Lake

More than a dozen properties east of Watch Lake Road on alert

An evacuation alert has been issued for the Si Lake area off Watch Lake Road Sunday afternoon.

The alert covers more than a dozen properties north of Little Green Lake Road and east of Watch Lake Road.

The Si Lake wildfire is listed at 27 hectares and out of control on the BC Wildfire Service website.

Affected residents are asked to prepare their property should they be required to evacuate.

For full alert details, visit https://www.cariboord.ca/en/news/2021-07-04-si-lake-area-alert.aspx

More to come…



