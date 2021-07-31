The CRD has issued an evacuation alert for 108 Mile Ranch West, 105 Mile West and 103 Mile West.

Evacuation alert issued for properties in 103, 105 and 108 Mile Ranch West

Flat Lake fire listed at 45,526 hectares

The Cariboo Regional District has issued an evacuation alert for properties in 108 Mile Ranch, 105 Mile and 103 Mile west of Highway 97.

The alert comes due to potential danger from the Flat Lake fire, southeast of 100 Mile House, most recently measured at 45,526 hectares. Property owners in the alert zone are asked to prepare to evacuate should the need arise.

An update from BC Wildfire Service Saturday afternoon noted that “convective winds” are causing increased fire activity on the north flank of the fire.

Evacuation alerts are already in place for 100 Mile House, Flat Lake west, 70 Mile, Horse Lake, Lone Butte and Sheridan Lake. A portion of Flat Lake-Green Lake is currently under evacuation order.

More to come…


melissa.smalley@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

bcwildfire

Previous story
Home restoration booming in South Cariboo

Just Posted

The CRD has issued an evacuation alert for 108 Mile Ranch West, 105 Mile West and 103 Mile West.
Evacuation alert issued for properties in 103, 105 and 108 Mile Ranch West

A Skycrane helicopter works on the Flat Lake fire southwest of 100 Mile House. (Warren Lowe - Submitted photo)
‘Small-scale’ ignition planned for Flat Lake fire

A Skycrane helicopter works on the Flat Lake fire southwest of 100 Mile House. (Warren Lowe - Submitted photo)
Small-scale ignitions planned for Flat Lake wildfire

Sylvester McNeil turned his Spirit Bears into a memorial for victims of residential schools last month. (Patrick Davies Photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Home restoration booming in South Cariboo