Evacuation alert issued for four parcels at Little Drewry Lake

Alert applies to eastern side of Little Drewry Lake and Bowers FSR road to northern tip of Deka lake

The Cariboo Regional District has issued an evacuation alert for four parcels in the Drewry Lake Area.

This alert covers 1,839 hectares and encompasses the eastern side of Drewry lake, the Bowers FSR road down to the northern tip of Deka lake, according to CRD Chair Margo Wagner.

Residents are not required to leave at this time but are encouraged to pack essentials such as medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers, such as insurance), immediate care needs for dependents and keepsakes. They also ensure any dependents or pets are prepared for departure, move pets and livestock to a safe area and have enough supplies in their vehicle such as water, snacks and fuel for 72 hours.

In the event of an evacuation alert, do not turn off natural gas. Visit FortisBC for information on being prepared in an emergency related to your natural gas connection.

For more information, check cariboord.ca).



kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile HouseB.C. Wildfires 2021bc wildfiresCariboo Regional District