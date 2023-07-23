Evacuation alert issued for Bull Canyon Park area west of Alexis Creek

The Cariboo Regional District has issued an evacuation alert for Bull Canyon Park area due to wildfire activity. (CRD image)

The Cariboo Regional District issued an evacuation alert for the Bull Canyon Park area west of Williams Lake.

A total of 13 parcels or 4,262 hectares west of the community of Alexis Creek are covered under the alert.

Residents are encouraged to prepare should the alert change to an order.

“Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation, however, you may received limited notice due to changing conditions,” noted the alert.

Several points are included in the alerts:

Have a plan to transport all family members or co-workers outside of the area, should the area be brought under evacuation order.

Keep essential items readily available for a quick departure; including medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (i.e. insurance), immediate care needs for dependents and, if you choose, keepsakes (photographs, etc).

Ensure that any dependents or pets are prepared for departure.

Move pets and livestock to a safe area.

Ensure that you have accommodation options for your family, if possible. A Reception Centre will be made available if required.

In the event of an evacuation alert, do not turn off your natural gas. Visit FortisBC for information on being prepared in an emergency related to your natural gas connection.

Monitor reliable news sources for information on evacuation orders and locations of Reception Centres, including CRD Facebook and website.

If you are on an evacuation ALERT, or if you have been displaced from your home due to an emergency, please self-register for Emergency Support Services. Self-Registration will reduce wait times for evacuees and assist in the referral process. https://ess.gov.bc.ca.

Further information will be issued as it becomes available. Please visit the CRD Emergency Operations Facebook as well as the CRD website at cariboord.ca/EOC. For more information contact the CRD’s emergency information line at 1-866-759-4977 (open 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. daily).

Residents are encourage to register for the Cariboo Chilcotin Emergency Notification System to receive a text, call or email regarding Evacuation Alerts and Orders.

The community of Anahim Lake is also on evecuation alert as of Friday, July 21.

