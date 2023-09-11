Evacuation alert issued for 28 parcels southwest of Tatla Lake

An evacuation alert is in place for 28 parcels north of Twist Creek evacuation order in the West Chilcotin. (BC Wildfire map)

An evacuation alert has been issued by the Cariboo Regional District for 28 parcels in the Hell Raving Creek Area in the West Chilcotin.

The alert covers 4,780 hectares north of the Twist Creek area evacuation order issued earlier Monday, Sept. 11.

Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

The Twist Creek wildfire was discovered on Saturday, Aug. 27 with a suspected cause being lightning.

Upon notification of an alert, residents should be prepared for the evacuation order:

Have a plan to transport all family members or co-workers outside of the area, should the area be brought under evacuation order.

Keep essential items readily available for a quick departure; including medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (i.e. insurance), immediate care needs for dependents and, if you choose, keepsakes (photographs, etc).

Ensure that any dependents or pets are prepared for departure.

Move pets and livestock to a safe area.

Ensure that you have accommodation options for your family, if possible. A Reception Centre will be made available if required.

In the event of an evacuation alert, do not turn off your natural gas. Visit FortisBC for information on being prepared in an emergency related to your natural gas connection.

Monitor reliable news sources for information on evacuation orders and locations of Reception Centres, including CRD Facebook and website.

If you are on an evacuation ALERT, or if you have been displaced from your home due to an emergency, please self-register for Emergency Support Services. Self-Registration will reduce wait times for evacuees and assist in the referral process. https://ess.gov.bc.ca

Further information will be issued as it becomes available. Please visit the CRD Emergency Operations Facebook as well as the CRD website at cariboord.ca/EOC. For more information contact the CRD’s emergency information line at 1-866-759-4977 (Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.).

Residents are encourage to register for the Cariboo Chilcotin Emergency Notification System to receive a text, call or email regarding Evacuation Alerts and Orders.

