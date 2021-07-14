Evacuation alert issued by TNRD for Area ‘I’

The alert is due to a wildfire near Barnes Lake.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has issued an evacuation alert in Electoral Area ‘I’ (Blue Sky Country), due a wildfire near Barnes Lake for 50 properties, effective 4:30 p.m. July 13.

The alert is in effect for properties at 3165-3820 Barnes Lake Road, 2000-2480 Hwy 97C, 2606 Kirkland Ranch Rd, 4020 Studhorse Rd, 1886 and 1924 Wood Creek FSR and from 4380-4499 Y D Ranch Rd. Other properties affected can be found here.

The TNRD EOC Emergency Operations Centre has issued an Evacuation Alert for 50 properties near Barnes Lake in Electoral Area “I” (Blue Sky Country). #BCWildfirehttps://t.co/fdzzKFlv5I pic.twitter.com/a1q7ZoTewJ — TNRD (@TNRD) July 14, 2021

The TNRD has issued the alert so residents can prepare to evacuate the property in the event an evacuation order is issued. As much notice as possible will be given, though changing conditions may result in short notice.

What you should do:

* Locate all family members and designate a meeting area outside the evacuation area should an order be called while separated

* Pack essential item such as government-issued ID, medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers, immediate care needs for dependents and, if time permits, keepsakes

* Prepare to move disabled persons, children and/or neighbours, if assistance is needed

* Prepare to take pets with you and move livestock to a safe area (if possible)

* Arrange transportation for all your household. Fill the gas tanks of personal vehicles

* Arrange accommodation for all members of the residence, if possible

* Wait for an evacuation order to be issued before evacuating.

For more information, visit www.bcwildfire.ca and www.tnrd.ca/emergency-services.



