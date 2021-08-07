A large plume of smoke coming from the White Rock Lake wildfire Friday, Aug. 6. (Matt Knox photo)

Evacuation alert for Kamloops neighbourhoods rescinded due to White Rock Lake fire

The evacuation alert for the neighbourhoods of Campbell Creek, Dallas, and Barnhartvale due to the White Rock Lake wildfire have been rescinded.

The White Rock Lake wildfire continues to burn at an estimated size of 55,000 hectares, with predominant fire growth observed along the fire’s eastern flank just west of Westside Road, according to a Saturday update from BC Wildfire Service.

Based on recommendations from BC Wildfire Service (BCWS), the City of Kamloops rescinded the alert on Aug. 7, at 5:15 p.m.

The threat of wildfire in the area no longer poses an imminent risk to the safety of residents, stated BC Wildfire.

The alert was originally put in place on Aug. 5.

The City of Kamloops Emergency Operations Centre will continue to monitor the situation. If conditions change, an evacuation alert or order could be reinstated.

