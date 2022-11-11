Esk’etemc hosting Remembrance Day ceremony Friday, Nov. 11

The late Everette Dan at a ceremony when he was moved up in rank with the Canadian Armed Forces in Wainwright, Alta. (Troy Dan photo) The family of the late Everette Dan has placed a Canadian flag at his gravesite in Esk’etemc. Dan was enlisted in the Canadian Armed Forces but died of COVID-19 in April 2020. (Troy Dan photo)

Traditionally the community of Esk’etemc honours its veterans on Remembrance Day.

This year a ceremony will begin 10:30 a.m. at the cenotaph Nov. 11 located at the west end the community.

Chief Fred Robbins said they will sing an honour song for the community members who served in wars and have passed on.

They include Mabel Belleau, Tony Harry, Adolph Johnson, Duncan Robbins, Kukpi Charlie Sampson, brothers Francis and Garnet Squinahan, Les Peters, Bowe and an unknown soldier.

Everette Dan, who died of COVID-19 on April 23, 2020 at the age of 23, will also be honoured.

Everette was stationed with the Canadian Armed Forces in Wainwright, Alta. at the time of his death.

He had taken a week off from duty and was in Kamloops when he learned he had COVID-19.

“He went to Quebec, then did a deployment to Germany and after coming back to Alberta went to Poland,” his father Troy Dan said of the places his son went while enlisted.

As a young child, Everette wanted to go into the army, Troy said,

“We had to make sure he waited until he was 18 before he enlisted. He wanted to be in the regular army. He was the most awesome guy. He was so loving and so caring.”

Everette left behind a younger brother Ryan, brother Keith, twin brothers Troy and Dave, sisters Amanda, Carmen and another brother named Troy, his mom Barb Wycotte, older brother the late Sheldon Wycotte and his sister Courtney, his dad said.

Troy recently placed a Canadian flag at his son’s grave to honour him and is hoping to have a memory bench completed soon.

“Now we have a grandson named Little Everette – Everette’s brother Ryan’s son. He’s a happy little boy just like his uncle,” Troy said. “I will never my son. I think of him every day.”

At 11:11 a.m. there will be a moment of silence and Robbins and a member of council will say a few words.

From the cenotaph the procession will move to the cemetery where they will sing at every war veteran’s grave.

Lunch will follow at the community cafe.



