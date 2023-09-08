British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix says the province is experiencing unusually high demand for emergency medical services - even before the cold-and-flu season begins - and the situation may be a “new normal.” Dix speaks during an announcement, in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, June 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix says the province is experiencing unusually high demand for emergency medical services - even before the cold-and-flu season begins - and the situation may be a “new normal.” Dix speaks during an announcement, in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, June 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

ER activity spike may be B.C.’s new normal: Dix

9,700 people in B.C. emergency care, about 700 more than usual

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix says the province is experiencing unusually high demand for emergency medical services — even before the cold-and-flu season begins — and the situation may be a “new normal.”

Dix was meeting doctors and officials at Surrey Memorial Hospital this morning to update them on expanding the facility’s emergency capacity, after complaints this year from workers that they lack resources to cope with the large number of incoming patients.

Dix says the province has progressed on a number of fronts since announcing 30 initiatives in June to address doctors’ grievances, including posting 64 nursing positions at Surrey Memorial, implementing patient ambassadors to improve care, and hiring more than 100 foreign-trained nurses across B.C.

But he also says the situation needs time to improve, as there are currently about 9,700 people in B.C. emergency care, about 700 more than at similar times in years past.

Dix says that typically dips below 9,000 in the summer, but not this year, when it kept increasing, creating worries ahead of the fall-winter flu season when emergency demand spikes.

In May, Surrey Memorial’s Medical Staff Association issued an open letter to management, criticizing their lack of “any tangible support” for overstretched emergency-room doctors and placing the health of Surrey residents in jeopardy.

READ ALSO: BC Children’s Hospital triages patients from E/R due to respiratory illness spike

BC legislatureHealth

Previous story
Parole board OKs 2nd Mexico trip for Surrey murderer
Next story
Man suffers burns as boat fire erupts in Vancouver’s False Creek

Just Posted

Lorne Doerkson is the Liberal MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin. (Black Press Media file photos)
Gas prices soar as affordability crisis worsens

Kolby Drennan (left) hangs out on the monkey bars with Kade Drennan and Emaline McAllister outside Our Place Preschool and Childcare last week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Kolby Drennan (left) hangs out on the monkey bars with Kade Drennan and Emaline McAllister outside Our Place Preschool and Childcare back in 2022. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
New savings for school-age childcare

Highway 97 is closed due to a motor vehicle incident Friday evening, Sept. 8. File image
UPDATE: Highway 97 traffic moving after crash at Horsefly/Likely Road

Bella Coola RCMP executed a search warrant shortly after midnight on Aug. 19, seizing firearms, several cartridges of ammunition and other weapons. File image
Two drivers killed in Sept. 2 head-on crash on Highway 5 near McLure