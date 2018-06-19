Environment Canada issues heat warning and special weather statement for Cariboo

Daytime temperature expected to reach 34C for Tuesday

Cariboo Chilcotin residents are in for another scorcher today.

The daytime temperature for Tuesday, June 19 is expected to reach 34C for Tuesday, June 19, prompting Environment Canada to issue both a heat warning and a special weather statement.

A prolonged period with maximum daily temperatures reaching 29C or above and minimum overnight low temperatures near 14C or above will continue today and persist until Wednesday for the north Cariboo including Quesnel and south Cariboo including Williams Lake and 100 Mile House.

The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

