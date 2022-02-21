A man walking a dog checks his phone as ice floes build up on the Fraser River in New Westminster, B.C., on Tuesday, December 28, 2021.Environment Canada has issued extreme cold warnings for several parts of British Columbia along the Alberta boundary.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A man walking a dog checks his phone as ice floes build up on the Fraser River in New Westminster, B.C., on Tuesday, December 28, 2021.Environment Canada has issued extreme cold warnings for several parts of British Columbia along the Alberta boundary.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Environment Canada issues extreme cold warning for parts of B.C. near Alberta

Arctic air mass combined with a north wind is bringing wind chill values near -40 C to the Peace River region

Environment Canada has issued extreme cold warnings for several parts of British Columbia along the Alberta boundary.

The weather agency says an Arctic air mass combined with a north wind is bringing wind chill values near -40 C to the Peace River region, including the communities of Fort St. John and Dawson Creek.

The cold was forecast to persist until Tuesday before some warming on Wednesday.

To the south, a warning has also been issued for the Elk Valley area along with Kootenay and Yoho national parks, where Environment Canada says wind chill values near -35 were expected overnight and Tuesday night.

It says some moderation of temperatures was expected during the daytime.

The weather agency cautions that wind chill values near -40 can cause frostbite within minutes and also raises the risk of hypothermia.

Overnight wind chill values near -10 to -15 were expected in Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound and the Fraser Valley until temperatures gradually warm later this week, it says.

The Canadian Press

Environment Canada weather

Previous story
MPs to vote tonight on government’s decision to invoke Emergencies Act for blockades
Next story
Journalism experts say threats to press during protests a wake-up call

Just Posted

100 Mile House Wrangler trainer and physiotherapist Rainer Meyer tapes the wrist of Chase Sitarski before a game against the Revelstoke Grizzlies. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Wranglers’ trainer offers healing hands

At 2002’s Great Outhouse Caper Norm Boulanger and Gyl Connaty rode on Rube’s Methane Gas Invention. At the same event, the 100 Mile House Snowmobile Club’s antique toilet seat was stolen. (100 Mile Free Press Historical Photo)
ARCHIVES: 2002 Great Outhouse Caper marred by suspected sabotage

Large plumes of smoke from the Flat Lake wildfire was visible from the 70 Mile House Eco-Depot. (Ken Alexander photo).
Ken Alexander: Fire season anxiety can be reduced with better communication

Clinton village office, 2014. Photo credit: Journal files
Clinton CiB moving ahead with Seedy Sunday event in April