(File photo)

Emotional support dog mauls girl at Portland airport, lawsuit claims

Mother claims airline is at fault for allowing a dangerous and untrained dog into gate waiting area

The mother of a five-year-old girl mauled by a dog at an airport has filed a $1.1 million lawsuit against the Port of Portland for allegedly letting a dangerous “emotional support animal” into the airport without a carrier.

The Oregonian reports the lawsuit filed by Mirna Gonzalez lists two other defendants: the dog’s owner, Michelle Brannan, and Alaska Airlines.

READ MORE: Emotional support concept harms legitimate service animals

The suit claims Brannan should have known that her dog had “vicious propensities.”

The suit says the airline is at fault for allegedly allowing Brannan to bring a dangerous dog into the gate waiting area, where the attack happened, when the dog wasn’t a trained service animal and wasn’t properly confined.

Brannan couldn’t be reached for comment Tuesday. The Port of Portland and Alaska Airlines declined comment.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Maxime Bernier slams supply management in B.C. dairy country
Next story
Slow response, poor coordination hamper B.C. firefighters, paramedics: report

Just Posted

The 100 Mile House Wranglers capture first win in playoff battle against Sicamous Eagles

The 3-1 victory begins the Wranglers 2018-19 playoff campaign

Rash of collisions amidst winter conditions

The weekly police report for the South Cariboo area

South Cariboo Joint Committee explores changing taxation boundary

“We need to make sure the taxation of these recreation services is fairly distributed”

Simpcw First Nation speaks on Wells Gray cave

“The cave in Wells Gray Park is a sacred site, and Sarlacc’s Pit is not its name.”

Work completed on Cariboo internet upgrades

ABC Communications now working towards 50 Mbps

VIDEO: Eagle flies on the spot to hunt duck on Saanich Peninsula

‘I’ve never seen that before in my life’

Wilson-Raybould says she was pushed, got veiled threats on SNC-Lavalin

Wilson-Raybould finally got the chance today to ‘speak her truth’ about the SNC-Lavalin affair

Update: Michael Cohen calls Trump ‘racist, ‘conman’ in testimony

President’s former lawyer says he doesn’t direct evidence Trump colluded with Russian government

No health, safety risk after acidic spill into Columbia River: Teck

The acid, which hasn’t been identified, was diverted to an on-site reservoir

Women say they can’t give birth in Williams Lake due to reported nurse shortage

Staffing shortages at Cariboo Memorial Hospital to blame, say patients

Air Canada suspends service to India as tensions rise with Pakistan

The airline has implemented a ‘goodwill policy’ for affected customers

B.C. couple wins $25.9M lottery jackpot

George Munro and Rowena Inyallie meant to buy a chocolate bar and some cranberry juice but got millions instead

COLUMN: This Pink Shirt Day, let’s stop with the slut-shaming

It’s the 21st century version of ‘witch,’ our columnist writes

Construction companies challenge ‘illegal’ B.C. union restrictions

Lawsuit filed as government starts subway, bridge, highway work

Most Read