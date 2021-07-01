Liz Jones (right), of Emergency Support Services, at one of the reception tables at the South Cariboo Rec Centre. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).

Emergency reception site in 100 Mile at capacity, new evacuees directed to Williams Lake

Cariboo Regional District issued advisory, following evacuation orders in Deka Lake and Judson Road

The Emergency Support Services Centre at the South Cariboo Rec Centre in 100 Mile House is already full, which means Deka Lake and Judson Road evacuees will now have to travel to Williams Lake.

The Cariboo Regional District urges those who have received an evacuation order to proceed directly to the ESS reception centre at the Williams Lake Fire Hall, 230 Hodgson Rd.

The alert follows evacuation orders in Deka Lake this morning, which was expected to see up to 700 people displaced, and 14 properties on Judson Road. Evacuees are asked to travel via Horse Lake Road to Highway 24 and from there to Highway 97. The CRD advises evacuees to leave the area immediately.

The CRD has also issued an evacuation alert for Sulphurous Lake for 153 properties due to the potential danger to life and health.


