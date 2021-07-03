Emergency reception centre moved to Peter Skene Ogden Secondary gym

Those under alert or order advised to register with Emergency Services Support

The Cariboo Regional District has moved its Emergency Service Support centre for evacuees from the South Cariboo Rec Centre to the Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School gym.

The ESS centre can be reached 250-644-0146. An additional reception centre is also still open at the Williams Lake Fire Hall. The reception centre is for those under evacuation order, including those affected by the Deka Lake or Judson Road wildfires.

Anyone on alert, such as residents in Canim Lake or Sulphurous Lake, are asked to self-register at ess.gov.bc.ca before showing up. Those on alert are not required to leave their homes at this time but should be making preparations in case an order is issued.

The ESS reception/registration is open and taking information from people on alert or order. This can be done in person or by phone 587-645-4842. The ESS self-registration option is at ess.gov.bc.ca

The Cariboo Regional District is encouraging people to self-register with an emergency notification system if possible at

https://www.cariboord.ca/en/emergency-and-protective-services/emergency-notification-system.aspx



