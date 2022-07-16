RCMP-GRC crest (Black Press file photo)

Emergency crews free man trapped in overturned tractor trailer near Quesnel

The incident occurred on Highway 97 early Friday morning

A 53-year-old man was rescued after being trapped in an overturned tractor-trailer on Highway 97 south of Quesnel.

On Friday, July 15, shortly after 1 a.m., the Quesnel RCMP, BC Highway Patrol, BC Ambulance, North Cariboo Highway Rescue and Kersley Volunteer Fire Department responded to a tractor-trailer that had overturned in the northbound ditch of Highway 97 near Freeman Road.

Highway 97 was closed while crews worked to free the man trapped inside the vehicle, with Emcon Services assisting with traffic control.

After a coordinated extraction, the man was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and the road was re-opened shortly after 4 a.m., RCMP noted in a news release.

“Crews from the various emergency services and other agencies worked together as a team to save the life of the drive,” said Quesnel RCMP media relations officer Sgt. Clay Kronebusch. “Thanks for all the hard work and assistance from those involved.”

