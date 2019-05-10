Screen shot/BC Wildfire Service’s Interactive Fire Map

Emcon workers help firefighters douse blaze at their Nazko building

The fire is currently classified as under control

When a fire started in Nazko last night (May 9), a group of Salmon Arm Crushing employees — who were working at the local Baezaeko Pit to produce sand for the roads next winter — noticed the flames from about two kilometres away.

According to Simon Rizzardo, the manager of Salmon Arm Crushing, a division of Emcon Services, the group jumped to action.

The fire was encroaching on Emcon’s Nazko dispatch, so they took their equipment — a Cat 980H Wheel Loader and a small bulldozer — and set to work. The crew knocked down trees to create a fire line between the dispatch and the flames.

“They’re on [the line] again this morning,” adds Rizzardo, who posted a video from the guys on the line to Facebook last night. He says he’ll have another video to post of their efforts later on today.

The fire is now classified as under control by the Cariboo Fire Centre, says Fire Information Officer Erin Bull, and — in addition to the crew from Salmon Arm Crushing — has 13 firefighters on scene. Bull has comfirmed that the Emcon employees are working under the supervision of the B.C. Wildfire Service.

The fire, located eight kilometres south of Nazko, between Stump Lake and Nazko Road, is five hectares in size, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

READ MORE: Cariboo Fire Centre managers prepare for 2019 wildfire season

Heather Norman
Community Reporter
Send Heather an email
Like the Quesnel Cariboo Observer on Facebook

Previous story
Trio of endangered owls hatch at B.C. breeding program

Just Posted

Lara Beckett new NCLGA president

Beckett moves up from first vice-president

22 million trees slated for Cariboo Chilcotin areas burned in 2017 wildfires

The planting will focus on the Plateau, Elephant Hill and Hanceville fire areas

Canim Lake Band teen reflects on being First Nations Role Model for 2018

He was one of two role models chosen by School District 27

South Cariboo wildfire sees prompt response

The Deka Lake-area fire is believed to be human-caused

A 1.10-hectare wildfire is burning in Deka Lake area according to Wildfire Service map

The fire is believed to be human-caused

Fashion Fridays: White jeans for spring

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Trio of endangered owls hatch at B.C. breeding program

There is hope owls could be released into the wild as soon as next spring

B.C. MLA wants to ban sale of flavoured nicotine juice to stop teens from vaping

Kamloops-South Thompson MLA Todd Stone introduced a private member’s bill in the legislature

Grey whales just making a ‘pit stop’ along B.C. coast, expert says

The whales are likely en route to Alaska, research scientist explains

Transit police officer shot at Surrey SkyTrain station ‘excited to be back at work’

Josh Harms was shot in the arm at Scott Road station on Jan. 30

Woman traumatized after seeing bear carcass disposed of at B.C. landfill

WARNING: Story contains an image that may be disturbing to some readers

Warm weather smashes records along B.C.’s south coast, with more sun to come

Pitt Meadows broke a 140-year-old temperature record on Thursday, according to Environment Canada

Big brother, big winner: B.C. player wins reality TV show

Kelowna’s Dane Rupert won Big Brother Canada season 7 Thursday night

B.C. child care worker arrested in connection to sexual assault with a knife

23-year-old worked for Victoria area charity

Most Read