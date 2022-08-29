Eleven wildfires still active in the Cariboo Zone

There are 11 wildfires burning in the Cariboo Fire Centre. but there were no new fires over the weekend, said Erin Bull, fire information officer for the Cariboo Fire Centre.

“So far this season, there has been a total of 178 wildfires, affecting 442 hectares,” said Bull.

Of the 11 active wildfires, four are classified as Under Control while seven are Out of Control, Bull said. The majority of the fires are considered spot fires, which are fires less than 0.01 hectares in size.

“Broken down by zone, there are two fires in 100 Mile zone, one in the Chilcotin zone, five in the Central Cariboo zone and three in the Quesnel zone,” she said.