Elevated noise and gas odours in 108 Mile Ranch starting Oct. 22

Enbridge will be bringing a 36” pipeline back online due to ongoing work in Lac la Hache

108 Mile Residents are being advised of elevated noise and gas odours starting Monday, Oct. 22, as Enbridge will be bringing the 36” pipeline back into service.

Al Richmond, the director for Area G Lac la Hache and 108 Mile Ranch, said in a media release that residents particularily near the crossover on Gloinnzun Crescent will be affected.

“Enbridge staff will be on site monitoring the work,” he said.

Kelly Griffith, land and community advisor for Enbridge, said the formerly out-of-service pipeline is being brought back online because of an ongoing replacement project in Lac la Hache.

She said residents can expect “a little bit of gas venting and noise and potential odour.”

For more information, phone Griffith at 250-373-7029.

