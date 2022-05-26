First responders, including police, Kamloops Fire Rescue and the BC Ambulance Service are seen at the corner of Carrier Street and Athabasca Street East in the Mount Paul Industrial Park just before noon on Thursday, May 26. An ammonia leak was reported in the area around 11 a.m., with eight taken to hospital. (Dave Eagles/Kamloops This Week)

8 taken to hospital after ammonia leak in Kamloops industrial park

Interior Health has confirmed Royal Inland Hospital made preparations for casualties from the incident

  • May. 26, 2022 12:23 p.m.
– Kamloops This Week

Eight patients have been taken to hospital following an ammonia leak in the Mount Paul Industrial Park in Kamloops Thursday morning (May 26).

The City of Kamloops has warned the public to stay away from the area, while the hospital has been put under a code orange alert, indicating the potential for mass casualties.

Kamloops RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said police were called to the 700-block of Carrier Street in the Mount Paul Industrial Park area at about 10:30 a.m. on Thursday morning in order to assist Kamloops Fire Rescue with traffic control and provide tactical evacuations in the area.

Evelyn could not say how much of the area was being evacuated, nor could she comment on whether the matter could be criminal in nature. Asked if police are investigating, she reiterated police involvement in traffic control and the tactical evacuations.

Interior Health has confirmed Royal Inland Hospital made preparations for casualties from the incident but could not provide any details about the incident itself.

The Kamloops Fire Rescue hazmat team responded to 790 Sarcee St. around 11 a.m. on Thursday, with RCMP assisting with road closures in the area, including Carrier Street and Sarcee (east and west).

Some businesses in the area are also being evacuated.

More to come…

