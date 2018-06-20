8 B.C. communities rank as the friendliest in Canada

Eight B.C. communities can claim they are the friendliest in the country.

It’s no surprise that Canadians are friendly when it comes to travelling, but now eight B.C. communities can claim they are the friendliest in the country, at least according to travel website Expedia.

Last week, the company released their second annual report of the friendliest towns in Canada, using a look at hotel data from 2017 and found the highest-rated service score.

Out of 750 destinations in #Canada, we found the top 25 friendliest based on hotel reviews: https://t.co/WT5DDeLWD4 pic.twitter.com/pYevkB8C2C — Expedia.ca (@ExpediaCA) June 19, 2018

They narrowed down a list of 750 destinations, towns and communities to 25 which had at least 100 reviews and a four-star rating or higher.

Coming in at number three is Tofino (“it might just be those surfer vibes that make (it) so friendly”), followed by neighbour Ucluelet at 15, Courtenay at 16, Invermere at 18, Radium Hot Springs at 19, Nelson at 20, Fernie at 22 and Victoria at 23.