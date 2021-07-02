Economic development on horizon for Canim Lake Band

Creation of Spelqweqs Development Corporation announced

Jeff White, CEO of Spelqweqs Development Corp. (Submitted photo).

Jeff White, CEO of Spelqweqs Development Corp. (Submitted photo).

Sustainable economic growth is a top priority for the Tsq’escen’emc (Canim Lake Band), which announced this week the creation of a brand new economic development corporation.

The Spelqweqs Development Corporation will act as the primary business arm of the Canim Lake Band, and has been in the works for close to two years, according to Cecil Cheveldave, spokesperson for the board of directors.

“It’s something that we’ve been looking forward to achieving for quite some time,” Cheveldave said. “It’s been a great accomplishment.”

Heading up Spelqweqs will be Chief Executive Officer Jeff White, who has a background in the forestry sector and has worked with Indigenous communities throughout the province.

Kukpi7 Helen Henderson said in a release that White’s knowledge and experience will help bring the band’s economic visions to life.

“There are a lot of opportunities resulting from the recognition of our Rights and Title,” Henderson said.

White, who will report to the board of directors, said he was “humbled and excited” to be leading the charge in boosting the community’s business opportunities “in an era of reconciliation.”

“It really is an opportunity to help establish First Nations as more full partners in the region and in Canada,” he said.

With a focus on job creation, partnerships and business opportunities for the Canim Lake Band, Cheveldave said that Spelqweqs will have a strong focus on sustainable development.

“One of the driving factors will be sustainable creation of a greater economy that not only the community can benefit from, but also the entire region,” he said.

Several companies currently owned by the band will be taken over by Spelqweqs, including Teniye Logging, Sisk Pipelines and Kenkeknem Forest Products.

The name “Spelqweqs” means “Eagle” in Secwepemctsin, a symbol of excellence. The corporation’s logo will feature copper, a symbol of wealth, and teal, representing the many lakes within Tsq’escen’ territory.


melissa.smalley@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House

Previous story
Parties rake in millions in donations despite pandemic, padding campaign war chests
Next story
Veteran Toronto police officer killed in line of duty in ‘deliberate act’

Just Posted

Smoke from a fire southwest of Deka Lake. The fire has grown to 200 hectares in size, as of Friday, July 2. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Firefighters battle 44 wildfires in Cariboo

Amy Tinson and her daughter Kendall, 4, left their horses at the site run by the 100 Mile and District Outriders, after being told they may have to leave their Lone Butte home because of wildfires. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
Horses find temporary home as wildfires loom

Prince George’s Marlene Rossel and her coworker Lisa Postnikoff and Lisa’s grandson Ryan Jean, were told to leave Green Lake Provincial Park this morning, July 2. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
Update: Campers at Sunset View, Boyd Bay and Noland Creek sites told to leave due to Cariboo wildfires

The McKay Creek fire near Pavilion has grown to 7,000 ha. (Ejah Nyman photo - submitted)
UPDATE: Evacuation order issued for Pavilion Lake area due to McKay Creek fire