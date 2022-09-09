Eclectica Choir in need of a new director

Walt Sherry, treasurer for the Eclectica Community Choir, said the choir will be unable to resume until a new director takes over. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The Eclectica Community Choir needs a new musical director before they can resume singing.

Choir treasurer Walt Sherry said the choir has been inactive since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During that time away he said several key members of the organization retired or moved away, including former musical director and conductor Barbara Hooper. Without someone to fill her shoes, he said they’ll be unable to start their fall session in October.

“We want to be able to restart as soon as possible but without a musical director and conductor we can’t really get restarted,” Sherry said. “It’s essential. You have to have somebody who is heading it all up.”

With so many people moving to the South Cariboo over the last two years, Sherry said he hopes someone with experience in directing a choir has recently arrived in the community. He is inviting anyone interested to contact the choir by emailing jbrhooper@gmail.com. Sherry also asked the community to spread the word via social media and word of mouth.

Training is available, Sherry said, and anyone who takes on the role will be supported by longtime choir members like him. The new musical director will be responsible for picking songs for the choir to practice during their fall and winter sessions.

“There’s a lot of interest in starting up. Every time I’m around anywhere and I see a choir member they ask ‘when are we starting?!” Sherry said. “I’ve been involved with the choir for over 10 years and it’s just so much fun. You practice and practice to get something perfect.”

Sherry said that the Eclectica Choir was first formed 30 years ago and has been a community asset ever since. They usually have 50 members, men and women, who practice weekly at the United Church on Dogwood Crescent.

If they’re able to find a new director, Sherry said the plan is to start practising in October. That way they’ll have time to prepare for their annual Christmas Food Bank Concert which usually raises $3,000 for the 100 Mile House Food Bank Society.

“The first year we couldn’t do it I know the food bank people were really hurting and that’s so essential to our town,” Sherry said. “We’re anxiously hoping someone is going to show up and take the role.”



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

100 Mile House