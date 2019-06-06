Ebus BC photo.

Ebus BC applies for new route from Kamloops to Prince George

Route includes 100 Mile House, 70 Mile, Cache Creek, Lac la Hache, Quesnel and Williams Lake

A new passenger bus could be making its way through 100 Mile House.

Ebus BC has announced they have applied to the Passenger Transportation Board (PTB) to service two new regions in B.C.; Salmon Arm and Prince George. In total, 14 new communities can be potentially added to their coverage, including 70 Mile House, 100 Mile House, Cache Creek and Lac la Hache.

According to Ebus BC’s news release on June 6, their Prince George service will be a new route from Kamloops, heading up Highway 97 through the aforementioned communities as Hixon, Quesnel and Williams Lake.

“With seven months of operations under our belt in BC, we’re excited to have the chance to increase connectivity for people in our current and 14 potential new communities,” said the release.

The Salmon Arm route will be an addition to our existing run between Kamloops and Kelowna, providing service to Chase, Sorrento, Salmon Arm, Enderby, and Armstrong.

“We’re currently working on stop locations, schedules, and pricing, with a goal to launch service as soon as possible after receiving approval from the Passenger Transportation Board,” said the release.

Ebus BC's application to the PTB can be viewed here.

Wounded bear killed by conservation officers after returning to B.C. subdivision
Williams Lake, 100 Mile House Safeways to become FreshCo locations

Mile 108 Elementary skips its way to success

Students raise $6,491 for the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada

Peter Skene Ogden students experience hard work with heavy metal machinery

A first for Heavy Metal Rocks in 100 Mile House

PSO’s Graduating Class of 2019 is ready to take on the world

‘Here we stand at the cusp of infinite possibility’

‘It’s hard to think about them’: Emotions run free as Canadians mark D-Day

Thousands of Canadians representing various ages and communities were on Juno Beach

Update: Wildfire near Savona grows to 100 hectares

The Sabiston Creek Wildfire is suspected to be human caused

Canadian millennials buy more recreational properties than boomers: survey

Study shows 56 per cent of millennials are looking at recreational real estate

Haida ‘wisdom-keepers’ receive university’s highest honours

Nine Haida elders presented with honourary doctorates for preserving Haida language and culture

B.C. man accused of swimming naked in shark tank returns to work as fishing guide

Vidoes taken show a naked man swimming in the tank with sand tiger sharks, sawfish and moray eels

Do the Raptors belong to Toronto or all of Canada? Fans are divided, poll suggests

Toronto Raptors lead the series 2-1 as of Wednesday night

GUEST COLUMN: B.C. has the most sustainably managed forests in the world

David Elstone of the Truck Loggers Association responds to Sierra Club’s latest protest

Wounded bear killed by conservation officers after returning to B.C. subdivision

Officers first shot bear in May, but it ran into wooded area of Maple Ridge.

B.C. mom upset after angry movie mob yells at 15-year-old daughter

Salmon Arm theatre manager apologizes for technical problems, is shocked by moviegoers’ behaviour

