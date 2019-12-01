(Black Press Media files)

Early morning house fire claims the life of 18-month-old girl in New Brunswick

Two adults and two other children escaped the fire without injury

A young child is dead following an early morning house fire in Pennfield, N.B.

RCMP and the Pennfield Fire Department responded to a call around 1 a.m. Sunday of a fire at a residence on Highway 175.

An 18-month-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two adults and two other children escaped the fire without injury.

The RCMP is working with the Provincial Fire Marshal’s office to determine the cause of the fire.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of the child’s death.

ALSO READ: Police watchdog investigating after serious crash involving Coquitlam RCMP

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Former Bank of Canada governor to serve as UN special envoy on ‘climate action’
Next story
Hong Kong pro-democracy rally cut short by police tear gas

Just Posted

100 Mile House Wranglers get shutout by Kamloops Storm

100 Mile records a 3-0 loss

What do you think of the District moving the stagecoach to the Visitor Centre?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

100 Mile House Wranglers win streak snapped by Chase Heat

The Wranglers lost 4-3

From the Free Press Archives

28 YEARS AGO (1991): An RCMP undercover drug investigation led to the… Continue reading

Workers ignored in electric vehicle discussions

The weekly editorial for the 100 Mile Free Press

VIDEO: Harbour Air gears up for launch of first fully-electric commercial seaplane

Harbour Air is launching what it’s calling the first-ever fully-electric commercial plane

$50 million available for rural high-speed internet projects

Largest ever intake of the Connecting British Columbia program

Husky Energy confirms 370 job cuts as it trims spending by $500 million

Calgary-based company is cutting 2020-21 capital spending

Mother charged with abducting child from Canada to face trial in UK this week

Saanich officer says Jersey crown counsel doesn’t support extraditing Lauren Etchells back to Canada

‘Loss for words’: Injured Bronco shocked, excited over effect of spinal surgery

Ryan Straschnitzki, who was paralyzed from the chest down, isn’t expecting a cure

Premiers meet outside Toronto, try to find consensus on dealing with Ottawa

The federal election campaign laid bare some regional division

Huawei’s Meng ‘no longer fears unknown’ despite ‘torment, struggle’ of last year

Canadian authorities took Meng into custody at the request of the United States

Draisaitl nets 2, leads Oilers to 3-2 win over Canucks

Edmonton avenges Saturday loss to Vancouver

Whistleblower law protects public employees, B.C. Ombudsperson says

Fired health researchers case prompts new protection for reporting

Most Read