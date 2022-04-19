RCMP confirm a woman died as a result of a single vehicle collision in Williams Lake April 19, 2022. (File photo)

Early morning crash claims life of woman in Williams Lake Easter weekend

Police believe alcohol may have been a factor in the single vehicle incident

Williams Lake RCMP were called to the scene of a single vehicle crash on Mackenzie Avenue North near Rose Street on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 4:45 a.m. following a single vehicle motor vehicle in the city.

When police arrived, they found a Pontiac Sunfire had gone off the road and the driver, the lone occupant, had suffered critical injuries. The adult woman was later pronounced deceased.

The investigation is ongoing and police believe alcohol may have played a role in the crash, noted RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, District Advisory NCO (Media Relations) North District.

