Duct Tape Derby ready to roll at Mt. Timothy

Mt. Timothy Recreational Resort is preparing to cap off a successful season with a Duct Tape Derby, Downhill Dummy and “anything but a tube” races this weekend.

The Duct Tape Derby, slated for March 27, will see competitors race their handmade racers – constructed from cardboard, duct tape, paint, wax and maybe a bit of glue – down the hill in the tube park. The events will mark the last ski day at the Lac La Hache resort.

“It’s been a great season – another one in the books,” said assistant general manager Launna Bell.

Although the ski hill had to close for five days over Christmas because of extreme cold, Bell said they saw an increase in season passes this year. The resort also hosted three theme days: Pajama & Onesie Day, Retro Day and Beach Days. About half a dozen teens were seen skiing and boarding downhill in shorts and bikini tops last Sunday.

“The theme days are always a big hit,” she said. “(Sunday) was beautiful here, with four centimetres of fresh snow. You can’t ask for anything better than blue sky and fresh powder.”

The resort plans to hold a Snow Much and More on April 9-10, including a poker run and relay race involving snowmobilers and skiers/boarders. The entry fee is $20 per team and the fastest team takes all. The event, open from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., will also feature several vendors, including an avalanche training demo by the South Cariboo Search and Rescue. All proceeds from the event will go to SCSAR.



kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House