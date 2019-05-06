Drunken argument leads to shooting in the Interlakes area

100 Mile RCMP assisted by Williams Lake and Kamloops detachments and the Abbotsford PD

On May 4, 2019, at 8:33 p.m., 100 Mile House RCMP responded to a report of a shooting incident on a rural property along High Country Road near 100 Mile House BC.

100 Mile House Frontline personnel attended and located a male at the Interlakes Market along Highway 24 in his personal vehicle with injuries to his hip consistent with a small calibre gunshot wound. The injured male indicated he and his friend got into a heated argument after consuming alcohol which led to the suspect shooting the victim with a small calibre firearm.

The injured male was taken to 100 Mile Hospital and later transported to Royal Inland Hospital for surgery. With the assistance of other community members in the area, RCMP located the rural property that same evening but did not locate the suspect, who is believed to have fled back to the Lower Mainland.

A search warrant was executed at the address yesterday and evidence related to an offence was located. The North District Regional General Investigative Section from Williams Lake has been called in to assist with locating the outstanding suspect. Several other police agencies, including Kamloops RCMP and Abbotsford Police Department, are assisting the 100 Mile House RCMP with their investigation.

The victim is in stable condition after surgery and is cooperating with Police.

Police are considering this incident to be an isolated event involving two friends likely fuelled by alcohol consumption. The investigation is ongoing.

A further update will be completed once the suspect is in custody.

