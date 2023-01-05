FILE - This July 6, 2017 file photo shows prescription drugs in a glass flask at the state crime lab in Taylorsville, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

FILE - This July 6, 2017 file photo shows prescription drugs in a glass flask at the state crime lab in Taylorsville, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

Drug coverage for diabetes, heart failure and blood clot prevention expands in B.C.

More than 30,000 patients to now have access to coverage from 2023 changes

B.C. has announced that its PharmaCare program is expanding to include medications for those with Type 2 diabetes, heart failure and blood clots.

Effective Thursday (Jan. 5) drug coverage for dapagliflozin – used to treat heart failure, Type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease – will no longer just be available for 2,000 B.C. patients who face heart failure with “reduced ejection fractions” and instead be considered a regular benefit within the program, now available to as many as 5,000 more patients this year.

Apixaban – a blood thinner used to prevent blood clots – has also been available to 45,000 people, but by being made a regular benefit will now be available to roughly 24,000 more people in the province.

Meanwhile, two other medications called empagliflozin and semaglutide will have their limited coverage expanded for those with Type 2 diabetes. Before this year, patients would only have access to these options after trying metformin and either a sulfonylurea drug or insulin without success in controlling their blood sugar levels.

With these new changes, British Columbians will only need to try one option before a physician can request further coverage through the program.

“The changes will ensure that coverage is aligned with clinical evidence and will improve patient access to appropriate medications,” an information bulletin from the ministry of health read.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC governmentHealth

Previous story
Candlelight vigils planned across Cariboo Chilcotin Coast for missing Bella Coola man
Next story
District of 100 Mile seeks funding for signs

Just Posted

A slide from the District of 100 Mile House’s new Wayfinding Strategy that shows off the new sign design. (District of 100 Mile House photo)
District of 100 Mile seeks funding for signs

The South Cariboo Garlic Festival’s mascot Garlina, Deserai Trozzo, enjoys the festivities with lead organizer Jeanette McCrea. McCrea said this will be her last year as the lead organizer of the festival and is looking for someone to take over for next year. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Help wanted: Community groups in need of volunteers

Candlelight vigils will be held Thursday, Jan. 5 in Bella Bella, Bella Coola and Williams Lake for missing Bella Coola man Carl Schooner Jr. (RCMP submitted photo)
Candlelight vigils planned across Cariboo Chilcotin Coast for missing Bella Coola man

A logging truck accidentally damaged phone, internet and hydro lines while trying to turn around in the early morning hours of Dec 28. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Overhead lines damaged by logging truck