The fire currently burning above Pottery Road in Vernon. (Diane Sissons/ Facebook)

Drone spotted flying near out of control Vernon wildfire

The incident was reported by the BC Wildfire Service on Twitter

Update 5:02 p.m.

A drone has been observed flying above the Becker Lake wildfire near Vernon.

BC Wildfire Service reported the incident around 5 p.m. on Twitter.

It reminded the public if a drone collides with firefighting aircraft, the consequences could be deadly.

Anyone caught operating a drone that interferes with fire control could be fined up to $100,000, jailed for up to a year, or both, it added.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the restricted airspace around a wildfire is about 17 square kilometres, including an altitude of about 914 meters.

The Becker Lake fire continues to burn at around one hectare in size.

Update 2:30 p.m.

The fire near Becker Lake above the hills of Vernon is currently around one hectare in size according to BC Wildfire Service and is currently classified as out of control.

Four wildfire personnel are on the ground, with two helicopters and assistance from waterbombers.

Original Story:

A new fire has erupted above Pottery Road in Vernon.

Helicopters and water bombers have been seen dropping water on the fire.

Reports of the fire began circulating on Facebook at around 1:15 p.m.

It is not currently listed as a wildfire on the BC Wildfire Service dashboard map.

The fire south of Vernon that started on Friday, July 9, was classified as being under control by BC Wildfire on Saturday morning.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

