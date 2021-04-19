Drivers stopped in joint operation, several offences investigated

The operation was organized by the local BC Highway Patrol traffic enforcement unit on April 17.

A large number of vehicles were stopped and investigated during a joint highway operation last week.

The operation, organized by the local BC Highway Patrol traffic enforcement unit on April 17, found several offences had been committed, including excessive speed, impaired driving, outstanding warrants and several violation tickets, including fish and wildlife violations. Many of the vehicles were occupied by prolific offenders in the local area, according to police.

The joint effort involved the North District Highway Patrol (100 Mile RCMP), 100 Mile House RCMP, Cariboo Regional Crime Reduction Unit members and BC Conservation Officers. Our area intelligence analysts out of Williams Lake RCMP Regional office were also involved to create a more focused approach on certain areas and offenders.

Several of the investigations are ongoing.



kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile HouseRCMP