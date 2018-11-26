Driver went 80km/h over the speed limit

100 Mile House RCMP responded to 73 complaints and calls for service during the past week. Some highlights are as follows:

Roll-over

On Nov. 24, police and emergency crews responded to a single vehicle roll-over collision in the 5200 block of Canim-Hendrix Lake Road. The male driver of a Ford pickup lost control of his vehicle, went across the oncoming lane and rolled in the ditch. He was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The vehicle was towed. The investigation into the cause of this collision is continuing.

Collision

On Nov. 23, police and emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 97 near 2nd Street. The male driver of a south-bound Dodge pick-up turned across the north-bound lane and impacted the female driver of a Mazda car. Both vehicles sustained minor damage and one of the drivers was assessed at the scene by ambulance but not treated further. The driver of the pick-up truck was issued a violation ticket for failing to yield to oncoming traffic.

Single vehicle collision

On Nov. 22, police and emergency crews responded to a single vehicle collision in the 5900 block Horse Lake Road. The female driver of a 2014 Jeep Patriot lost control and went off the roadway into the ditch and impacted a tree. The female driver was treated for non-life threatening injuries. Her vehicle was towed. Speed and liquor consumption are not factors in this collision.

Vehicle towed

On Nov. 20, Cariboo-Chilcotin Traffic Services located a vehicle in Lone Butte which did not have proper plates or valid insurance. The male driver was issued violation tickets for driving without insurance, displaying the wrong numbered plate and operating a defective vehicle. The vehicle was towed.

Excessive speed

On Nov. 20, Cariboo-Chilcotin Traffic Services issued a violation ticket for excessive speed. The male driver was operating his vehicle 80 km/h over the posted speed limit on Highway 97. His vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days.

Bicycle found

On Nov. 19, 100 Mile RCMP received a complaint of a found bicycle at the Tunnel under Hwy 97 near PSO High School. The grey bicycle is in good condition and RCMP is requesting assistance from the public in returning the bicycle to its owner. Please contact Cst. Lipsett at the RCMP Detachment and quote file 2018-4450.

CRIME STOPPERS TIPS OF THE WEEK

Break and enter

On Nov. 20, 100 Mile RCMP received a report of a break and enter to a storage unit at a business near 93 Mile House. The lock had been cut from the door to the unit but nothing had been stolen.

Fuel stolen

Sometime between No. 17 and Nov. 20 unknown culprits stole an unknown amount of fuel from vehicles parked outside a business in the 800 block of Alpine Avenue. The amount of loss is not known at this time.

Attempted break and enter

Sometime overnight of Nov. 20, unknown culprits attempted to break into structures at the construction site at the intersection of Canim-Hendrix Lake Road and Highway 97 north of 100 Mile House. Some property had been damaged as a result but the amount of loss is not known at this time.

If you have any information on this or any other crimes in the 100 Mile House area, call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also contact www.bccrimestoppers.com. Your identity will remain unknown. Should your information lead to the arrest of the responsible party Crime Stoppers will pay cash for the TIP.