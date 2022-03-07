A Himalayan salt rock smashed through the window of a Prius on March 6. Victoria police are seeking information about the suspect who threw it. (Black Press Media file photo)

A Himalayan salt rock smashed through the window of a Prius on March 6. Victoria police are seeking information about the suspect who threw it. (Black Press Media file photo)

Driver injured after Himalayan salt rock thrown through B.C. car window

Police are seeking dashcam footage of the Sunday incident

A suspect throwing a Himalayan salt rock through an occupied car’s window on Sunday has prompted Victoria police to call for dashcam footage of the incident.

A driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries after the salt rock smashed through the car window while the vehicle was at the intersection of Douglas and Johnson streets around 6:45 p.m. on March 6.

The Victoria Police Department received a report about a brick being thrown through a vehicle’s window, but after attending the scene, learned that a suspect actually threw a Himalayan salt rock. The rock shattered the car’s window before striking the driver, who was also hit by broken glass.

The driver received treatment from paramedics at the scene.

Victoria police said the suspect was seen walking away eastbound on Johnson Street. The suspect is described as a 50-year-old Caucasian man with a medium build. He had long grey hair and wore a black winter coat with a fur-trimmed hood.

Police are seeking dashcam footage and any other information about the incident. The victim was heading southbound on Douglas Street in a grey Toyota Prius and had stopped at the intersection when the rock smashed the window.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

