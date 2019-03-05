Driver goes down 40-foot embankment after losing control near 108 Mile Ranch

The weekly police report from the 100 Mile House and area RCMP

100 Mile RCMP responded to 60 complaints and calls for service.

Parked car

On March 3, 100 Mile RCMP responded to a two-vehicle collision on Exeter Station Road in 100 Mile House. The driver of a Chrysler Sebring ran into the back of a vehicle which had been parked at a business. The driver was taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The investigation into the cause of this collision is continuing.

Speeding and cannabis

On March 2, Cariboo-Chilcotin Traffic Services stopped a vehicle for speeding on Highway 97 in 100 Mile House. During the investigation, illicit cannabis was located. The RCMP issued the male driver a violation ticket for speeding and for an infraction under the Cannabis Control and Licensing Act.

Losing control

On March 1, police and emergency crews responded to a single vehicle collision on Highway 97 just south of Spring Lake Road near the 108 Mile Ranch. The male driver of a GMC Terrain lost control on the Highway and went down a 40-foot embankment. He was able to get out of the vehicle and come back to the roadway. The driver was examined at the scene by Ambulance and was determined to be without injury. The investigation into the cause of this collision is continuing.

CRIME STOPPERS TIPS OF THE WEEK

Sometime between 11:40 and 12:00 on Feb. 22, a Stihl Chainsaw was stolen from the back of a vehicle when it was parked outside the Coach House Square Medical Clinic in 100 Mile House.

If you have any information on this or any other crimes in the 100 Mile House area, call 1-800- 222-TIPS (8477). You can also contact www.bccrimestoppers.com. Your identity will remain unknown. Should your information lead to the arrest of the responsible party Crime Stoppers will pay cash for the TIP.

