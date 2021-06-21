An RCMP cruiser. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Driver expected to recover after rolling vehicle in ditch near Gateway

55-year-old woman taken to hospital after 10:24 a.m. incident

A 55-year-old woman was taken to hospital Monday after rolling her blue minivan into a ditch in the Gateway area.

100 Mile RCMP, along with 100 Mile Fire Rescue, BC Ambulance and Dawson Road Maintenance responded to the incident, which occurred at 10:24 a.m. in the 5400 block of Canim-Hendrix Road.

Police say the woman had entered the right side of the ditch and appears to have mistaken the gas pedal for the brake – which can be common when under a great deal of distress – causing the van to accelerate and flip/roll at least one time along the stretch of ditch, before finally coming to rest upside down.

Witnesses, who saw the vehicle in the ditch, stopped to help. The woman was transported from the scene with an expectation to be flown out of the area by Air Ambulance, but she is now expected to recover fully at 100 Mile District General Hospital.


