Driver ejected from vehicle caused Highway 97 closure

‘Speed is believed to be a factor in this collision’

Yesterday (July 19), at 8:30 p.m., police and emergency crews were called to a single vehicle collision on Highway 97 just north of 100 Mile House.

“The driver of an older Jeep Cherokee lost control and went off the road into the ditch. The male driver was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to 100 Mile Hospital by ambulance with serious and life-threatening injuries and was subsequently transported to Vancouver General Hospital where he remains in critical condition.”

According to police, there had been several complaints about the driver in a short time leading up to this collision.

“Highway 97 was closed for approximately an hour for this incident and then was re-opened. Speed is believed to be a factor in this collision and liquor involvement has not been ruled out. The investigation into this collision is continuing.”

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

