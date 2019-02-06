Driver caught doing 50 km/h over speed limit

100 Mile House RCMP responded to 75 complaints and calls for service during the past week. Some highlights are as follows:

50 km/h over speed limit

On Feb. 1, Cariboo-Chilcotin Traffic Services stopped a vehicle for being operated 50 km/h over the posted speed limit. The male driver who was from the lower mainland was issued a violation ticket for excessive speed. His vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days.

Collision

On Jan. 30, police and emergency crews responded to a collision between a Ford Fusion and a tractor-trailer unit at the intersection of Exeter Road and the Exeter Truck Route in 100 Mile House. The driver of the Ford Fusion failed to stop at the stop sign and collided with the tractor-trailer. Two occupants of the Ford Fusion were taken to 100 Mile Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured and that vehicle sustained minor damage. The driver of the Ford Fusion was issued a violation ticket for failing to stop at a stop sign and misuse of plates.

Break-in

On Jan 30, unknown culprits broke into a residence in the 7400 block of Gauthier Road, Deka Lake. It is not known what was taken or the amount of loss at this time.

Break-in

On Jan. 29, a shed was broken into in the 7500 block of Womack Road, Deka Lake. A number of items were recovered stashed in the snow but a key was not recovered. A male and female had been observed running from the scene.

Break-in

Sometime between Nov. 23 and Dec. 3 a trailer in the 300 block of Highway 97, Lac la Hache was broken into. A generator and a clock were stolen.

If you have any information on this or any other crimes in the 100 Mile House area, call 1-800- 222-TIPS (8477). You can also contact www.bccrimestoppers.com. Your identity will remain unknown. Should your information lead to the arrest of the responsible party Crime Stoppers will pay cash for the TIP.