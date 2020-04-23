Drive BC reacts to flooding with additional side-road closure updates

The information will be updated daily

As more road washouts occur due to flooding, the Ministry of Transportation BC has reactivated an additional tab on Drive BC to provide up-to-date information on side roads.

A ministry spokesperson said the tab, which was used in 2018, is current as of Thursday morning and will be updated daily.

Read more: Temporary road in place for 150 Mile House residents impacted by flooding

For the Cariboo Region, the following side roads are closed:

South Cariboo

Little Green Lake Road

East Young Lake Road

108 Mile Horsefly Road at five km mark

Central Cariboo

Chilcotin-Newton Road

Redstone-Chezacut Road at km 40

Knoll Road

Huston Road

Mountain House Road – closed at Hawkes Creek Bridge

Alternate access through both ends of road

Spokin Lake Road

Knife Creek Road – at km 10

Walker Road

Mission Road – closed at the bridge and south of the bridge

Jacobson Road – closed at km 10 due to washout

No alternate route

Pigeon Road – closed 100m west of bridge

No detour

Cave Road

Bells Lake Road – closed in three locations – at three km, 7.5 km and 10 km

Cariboo Regional District Area Director Steve Forseth visited some of the region Wednesday and posted some videos.

North Cariboo

Soda Creek Macalister Road (from a prior slope failure)

Quesnel Hydraulic Road – closed nightly at km 20 from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice

Nazko Road at Rainbow Lake

Detour available via Snaking River Forest Service Road or Blackwater and Batnuni Road

Honolulu Road

Pelican Lake Road

Pedley Lake Road

Lavoie Road

Morgan Road

Read more: Cariboo Regional District issues evacuation alert for some 150 Mile House properties


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
South Cariboo residents make care packages for truckers
Next story
BCWF: Hunting, fishing listed as essential service during COVID-19 pandemic

Just Posted

Drive BC reacts to flooding with additional side-road closure updates

The information will be updated daily

BCWF: Hunting, fishing listed as essential service during COVID-19 pandemic

Hunting is under Food and Agriculture Service Providers in the list of essential services

South Cariboo residents make care packages for truckers

‘We’re going to set up again this Friday’

Chainsaws stolen from Nordic Ski Lodge

The weekly RCMP report for the 100 Mile House area

BREAKING: Pressy Lake Road being washed out by flooding

Residents of the community are checking in on one another as the waters rise

B.C. records 71 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Whether allergies or sniffles, B.C.’s top doctor urges people to stay home

Police investigating after newborn baby found dead inside portable toilet on Downtown Eastside

Police are urging the mother or any witnesses to come forward

B.C. man bowled over by $16 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot

White Rock’s Tibor Tusnady bought the sole winning ticket in the April 15 draw

Virtual tool allows B.C. health-care workers to monitor COVID-19 patients remotely

Digital health dashboard allows remote monitoring of patients as they recover from home

UPDATE: VPD identify suspect in ‘racially motivated’ attack on Asian man with dementia

Police have released photos and videos of the suspect they believe is behind the incident.

COVID-19: ICBC’s cancellation fee waivers approved by regulator

Reduced, suspended vehicle insurance available for business

Tahltan ask visitors to stay away from their territory during COVID-19

Both Red Chris and Brucejack mines continue to operate under strict pandemic measures

COVID-19: Virtual route hearings set for Trans Mountain pipeline

Oral questions, site visits cancelled for 22 B.C. sessions

PHOTOS: B.C. seniors offer advice to younger generations

Residents of Penisula Retirement Residence offer words of widsom via homemade signs

Most Read