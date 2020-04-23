Drive BC reacts to flooding with additional side-road closure updates

The information will be updated daily

As more road washouts occur due to flooding, the Ministry of Transportation BC has reactivated an additional tab on Drive BC to provide up-to-date information on side roads.

A ministry spokesperson said the tab, which was used in 2018, is current as of Thursday morning and will be updated daily.

For the Cariboo Region, the following side roads are closed:

South Cariboo

Little Green Lake Road

East Young Lake Road

108 Mile Horsefly Road at five km mark

Central Cariboo

Chilcotin-Newton Road

Redstone-Chezacut Road at km 40

Knoll Road

Huston Road

Mountain House Road – closed at Hawkes Creek Bridge

Alternate access through both ends of road

Spokin Lake Road

Knife Creek Road – at km 10

Walker Road

Mission Road – closed at the bridge and south of the bridge

Jacobson Road – closed at km 10 due to washout

No alternate route

Pigeon Road – closed 100m west of bridge

No detour

Cave Road

Bells Lake Road – closed in three locations – at three km, 7.5 km and 10 km

Cariboo Regional District Area Director Steve Forseth visited some of the region Wednesday and posted some videos.

North Cariboo

Soda Creek Macalister Road (from a prior slope failure)

Quesnel Hydraulic Road – closed nightly at km 20 from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice

Nazko Road at Rainbow Lake

Detour available via Snaking River Forest Service Road or Blackwater and Batnuni Road

Honolulu Road

Pelican Lake Road

Pedley Lake Road

Lavoie Road

Morgan Road

