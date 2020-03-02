(Black Press Media files)

Draft policy on multimedia devices in School District 27 out for public feedback

The public has until March 28 to comment

School District 27’s Board of Education is seeking public input on an updated draft policy regarding multimedia devices in schools.

The draft policy is part of the Board’s comprehensive policy review where the board has been evaluating and updating existing policy in recent months.

In the draft policy, the board states it believes the appropriate use of multimedia devices, such as cell phones and other digital devices, play an important role in communications, and may enhance student learning opportunities.

Read More: School District 27 trustees approve draft calendar for public feedback

The policy also notes, however, that devices should in no way interfere with the safety, security and privacy of students and/or staff, or with school operations and states that specific expectations regarding the use of multimedia devices will be at the discretion of school administration and staff, and must be consistent with the school’s Code of Conduct.

The draft guidelines are as follows;

“Schools shall inform students and parents of their expectations regarding the use of multimedia devices.

“At no time should a multimedia device be used to capture an image or a voice recording of another person during school hours or school activities, unless specific authorization is provided by a principal and/or staff member.

“No pictures of students or staff in schools or at associated facilities or activities may be uploaded to school, public or private websites without the written consent of the person or persons and/or their parents or guardians, in the photograph.

“At no time should a multimedia device be used for the purpose of cyber-bullying which is defined as the use of any electronic communications device to convey a message in any form (text, image, audio, or video) that defames, intimidates, harasses or is otherwise intended to harm, insult or humiliate another in a deliberate, repeated or hostile or unwanted manner under a person’s false or true identity.

“A serious infraction involving the use of a multimedia device that could jeopardize the safety, or create discomfort and/or embarrassment to any person may result in disciplinary action and/or criminal charges.”

The new draft policy is based on existing, 2009 policy regarding use of multimedia devices.

Feedback will be accepted until March 28, 2020 by contacting Carrie Pratt, the district’s manager of communcations, at carrie.pratt@sd27.bc.ca.

